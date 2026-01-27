Delhi-NCR braces for winter rain spell, AQI in poor category

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi-NCR is bracing for a wet spell on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms across the region.

Read More

After a brief spell of cleaner air, pollution levels have worsened again, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 281 at 7.30 a.m., placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several areas in the national capital recorded alarming pollution levels. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 368, followed by Rohini at 370, Bawana at 344, Sonia Vihar at 337, Chandni Chowk at 325, DTU at 322, ITO at 321, Patparganj at 317, Dwarka Sector-8 at 314, North Campus at 291, and Narela at 288.

Delhi experienced a cold Republic Day morning on Monday, with temperatures gradually rising during the day. However, air quality deteriorated and slipped into the ‘poor’ category. The IMD had issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, with rainfall expected on Tuesday, followed by warnings of gusty winds across the region.

Earlier, Delhi witnessed a marked improvement in air quality after winter rain on Sunday. The AQI was recorded at 150, placing it in the 'moderate' category, according to the CPCB. While the rainfall added to the city’s chilly conditions, it provided much-needed relief from persistent pollution levels.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III measures across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on January 22, citing improved air quality and favourable weather forecasts.

On Monday, temperatures continued to rise gradually, while the 24-hour average AQI settled at 241, remaining in the ‘poor’ category, according to IMD data. The weather department has warned of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and hail on Tuesday, with wind speeds expected to reach 40-50 kmph and gusts up to 60 kmph.

Temperatures across Delhi on Monday evening showed mixed trends, with relatively warmer days but persistently cold nights.

--IANS

jk/dpb