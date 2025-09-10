Delhi-NCR braces for heat after long spell of rain, air quality may see dip 

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) After witnessing a prolonged pleasant weather on the back of incessant rains, the national capital and the National Capital Region (NCR) are headed for a dry spell in the coming days and are also likely to witness rising temperatures, with the lowest temperature recording a significant rise over the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to be hot and humid with scant chances of rain over the next few days.

The skies may remain overcast with clouds, but the rain gods are unlikely to oblige, as happened in the past few months. On the contrary, the temperature is expected to rise and will also lead to humidity.

According to the Meteorological (MeT) Department, maximum temperature in NCR regions will be recorded between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius, and strong sunlight is also likely to bother people.

The air quality index, which remained exceedingly good in the past few months, is also likely to decline over the next few days, said weather experts.

Minimum temperature is expected to be between 24 and 25 degrees Celsius while the humidity level is likely to remain high, hovering around 55 to 75 per cent.

High humidity will bother people in the morning and evening, while the sunlight will be piercing enough during the daytime. It will be partly cloudy from September 10 to 12, but there is no possibility of rain.

On September 13, the sky will be generally cloudy; however, after that, the weather is likely to be clear on September 14 and 15.

The MeT Department further clarified that no warning has been issued during this period, but there is no possibility of heavy rain or thunderstorms.

The temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to rise continuously over the next few days because rain is unlikely despite overcast skies.

The maximum temperature, which has already reached 34 degrees, will trouble people with humidity and sweat in the coming days.

As the effect of the Monsoon starts fading away by mid-September, one may not expect any rain relief from the hot weather in the coming days.

--IANS

pkt/mr/dpb