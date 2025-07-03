Delhi: MP Praveen Khandelwal fumes at encroachment by junk dealers near LNJP hospital

New Delhi, July 3 (IANS) Member of Parliament from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency Praveen Khandelwal on Thursday directed municipal officials to remove encroachments in Chawri Bazar and Deendayal Upadhyay Park on Mata Sundari Road.

During his visit to Mata Sundari Road, near the gate of Lok Nayak Hospital, the MP pointed to the encroachment by scrap dealers - especially behind Deendayal Upadhyay Park, around Gurdwara.

He visited several areas during the inspection tour of Chawri Bazar, Sitaram Bazar, and Mata Sundari Gurudwara areas along with senior officials.

Khandelwal also instructed officials from the Jal Board and PWD to repair sunken sewer lines and potholes on the roads and directed the police to control illegal parking and rickshaws.

The MP was accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner of the City Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (Central Delhi), and officials from the Municipal Corporation, Police, Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department (PWD), BSES, and Delhi Metro.

Also present were Chandni Chowk District BJP President Arvind Garg, Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, Office Secretary Amit Gupta, BJP Leader Deepti Indoura, among others.

The MP instructed the police to remove illegally parked scooters at Hauz Qazi Chowk and asked MCD officials to undertake repairs of roads in Sitaram Bazar.

He also advised the pavement vendors, who are also local residents, to organise themselves and operate only from designated zones for them.

Earlier, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, while addressing a programme organised by the trade organisation Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Wednesday, congratulated Chief Minister Rekha Gupta for the formation of a Traders’ Welfare Board.

He said the creation of the Board is a major step towards fulfilling BJP’s manifesto commitments to traders.

He added that the BJP remains committed to further initiatives — from addressing the warehouse space needs in Delhi to honouring trader leaders.

Sachdeva stated that Delhi is a trade distribution hub, and trade is the largest source of revenue for the city, therefore, traders must be further encouraged.

--IANS

rch/pgh