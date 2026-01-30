Delhi MLA Satish Upadhyay starts accepting notebooks, pens in place of garlands

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Former Delhi BJP President and MLA from Malviya Nagar constituency Satish Upadhyay on Friday set a new trend by accepting notebooks, pens, geometry boxes and textbooks from his supporters welcoming him at a public event, a party leader said.

He appealed to trader associations, organisations and supporters in Malviya Nagar Assembly constituency to welcome him at programmes not with garlands, scarves or gifts, but by presenting notebooks and pens, which he can distribute among students in government schools.

Upadhyay said that whenever political leaders attend programmes organised by various institutions, the office-bearers usually welcome them with bouquets, garlands, shawls and gifts, which are all momentary forms of honour.

He said that, on one hand, well-off sections of society spend hundreds of thousands of rupees on such welcomes, while, on the other hand, there are poor students who wish to study and constantly need assistance in procuring stationery items.

Keeping this in mind, he said, he decided not to accept flower garlands or gifts at any programme organised by organisations in his Assembly constituency.

“Instead, when organisations come to invite him, he will persuade them that they should, according to their capacity, present notebooks, pens, geometry boxes or textbooks as a form of welcome, so that these can be used to help children studying in MCD and Delhi government schools in his constituency,” said a Delhi BJP statement.

Upadhyay said that he began this initiative on Friday at a programme organised by the Malviya Nagar Main Market, where the traders’ association welcomed him by presenting notebooks, pens, geometry boxes and similar items.

Recently, the Malviya Nagar legislator got two Atal Canteens inaugurated in his constituency’s Begumpur area.

The two canteens at Balmiki Camp and Indira Camp are offering subsidised, nutritious meals for Rs 5, with lunch and dinner services for daily wage workers and the needy.

These canteens, part of the Delhi government's initiative, serve a standard thali with roti, dal, seasonal vegetables, rice, and pickle, aiming to provide affordable food in two shifts daily.

--IANS

rch/dan