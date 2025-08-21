Delhi minister Sirsa to motivate innovators at Industrial Ideathon 2025 finale tomorrow

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will on Friday interact with budding engineers and motivate them to give the city its first Unicorn at the inaugural session of the Industrial Ideathon 2025 Grand Finale, an official said.

Earlier, Sirsa inaugurated a state-of-the-art IoT and Fabrication Lab at Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), established under the CSR initiative of Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

He said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has consistently stressed on the importance of positioning Delhi as the country’s start-up capital.

Sirsa said: “Our talented students at NSUT are doing wonders in the field of technology and innovation. From developing cost-effective air purifiers and building indigenous AI solutions to designing drones that can strengthen our national security, creating chips, and advancing 3D and laser printing technologies, these young innovators are steering Delhi towards becoming the country’s leading hub for innovation.”

The Minister also emphasised that such projects are creating a pipeline of future-ready entrepreneurs who will shape India’s industrial and technological landscape.

“We are witnessing how laboratories like these can bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world problem solving. The vision is not limited to Delhi, it is to make India a leader in global innovation and technology-driven solutions,” he said.

He added, “From turning discarded flowers into sustainable air purifiers to launching globally recognised ventures from our incubation ecosystem, NSUT is proving how ideas can be transformed into impactful solutions for society. This is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat @2047, where universities, industry, students, and government work together for a self-reliant India.”

Equipped with advanced prototyping and testing tools, the lab is designed to empower students, startups, and innovators to bring their ideas to life through rapid prototyping, product testing, and hands-on experimentation.

--IANS

rch/pgh