Delhi Minister reviews introduction of system-driven auto-appeal mechanism under RTS Act

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Delhi Information Technology (IT) Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, on Monday, discussed with experts the scope for introduction and strengthening of a system-driven Auto-Appeal Mechanism under the Delhi (Right of Citizens to Time-Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011, an official said.

Read More

Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, "Our objective is to build a proactive and citizen-centric governance system where accountability is automatic and transparent."

"The Auto-Appeal Mechanism will ensure that delays are addressed by the system itself, without placing the burden on citizens. We will carefully study best practices from other states to develop a strong and sustainable framework for Delhi," he added.

The Delhi government remains committed to strengthening transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public service delivery across the national capital, the Minister said.

"The initiative is aligned with the recommendations of the Union Cabinet Secretariat, under the Deregulation Exercise–Phase II, which calls upon states to undertake regulatory and procedural reforms to enhance ease of doing business and ensure robust time-bound service delivery frameworks," an official statement said.

During the meeting, the existing framework of the Delhi RTS Act was reviewed.

At present, 537 services are notified under the Act and monitored through the e-Service Level Agreement portal.

"The current mechanism requires applicant intervention to initiate appeals in case of delay, and accountability is largely triggered after breach of timelines through manual inquiry," the statement added.

The proposed system-driven approach aims to enable automatic filing of appeals immediately upon expiry of prescribed service timelines (SLA), without requiring any action from the applicant.

The mechanism would further provide structured and time-bound escalation to higher authorities, supported by real-time dashboards and transparent monitoring.

The Haryana Right to Service framework, particularly its Auto-Appeal System, was discussed as a standard model.

The Haryana model ensures automatic escalation, defined penalty provisions, and continuous digital oversight until resolution.

The meeting deliberated on adapting similar features within Delhi's statutory and administrative structure.

--IANS

rch/khz