Delhi Minister joins Rajasthan Day celebrations at Secretariat​

New Delhi: March 30 (IANS) On the occasion of Rajasthan Day, Minister of Art, Culture & Languages, Tourism and Labour Kapil Mishra on Monday extended greetings to the people of the country and the state on behalf of the Delhi government.​

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A cultural event was also held at the Delhi Secretariat, showcasing Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage.​

The programme was organised by the Department of Art, Culture and Languages through Sahitya Kala Parishad, said an official statement.​

Mishra said that Rajasthan is globally renowned for its tales of valour, cultural grandeur, and vibrant traditions.​

He also highlighted the significant contribution of people from Rajasthan residing in Delhi towards the development of the capital.​

The Minister stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Government of Delhi is organising celebrations of State Foundation Days in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat–Shreshtha Bharat’ vision.​

These initiatives reflect the collective spirit of strengthening national unity and achieving the goal of a developed Delhi. Such events play a vital role in showcasing India’s diverse cultural heritage and passing it on to the younger generation, he said.​

The programme featured Rajasthan’s folk culture along with traditional music and dance performances. Around 25 artists participated, presenting mesmerising performances of Kalbelia, Ghoomar, and Bhavai, which enthralled the audience.​

Mishra emphasised that such events are significant steps towards promoting cultural harmony in the capital.​

Earlier in the day, Mishra watched the film ‘Dhurandhar – The Revenge’ (Dhurandhar-2) along with citizens and media representatives during a special screening organised under the International Film Festival, Delhi (IFFD).​

On this occasion, Mishra stated, “Every soldier serving and safeguarding the nation is a true hero of India, and their contribution will always remain paramount.”​

He added that films such as Uri, Shershaah, and Dhurandhar highlight the dedication and sacrifices of the armed forces. Such films strengthen patriotism and inspire youth.​

The Cabinet Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘New India’ is rapidly moving towards self-reliance in the security sector, with defence capabilities continually being strengthened.​

--IANS

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