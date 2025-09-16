Delhi Medical Association to organise health check-up camps, awareness drives to mark Seva Pakhwada

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The 15-day-long ‘Seva Pakhwada’ marking the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will see a multitude of medical and social welfare activities in the national capital.

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has taken the lead in the health sector and is geared up to organise a series of health check-up camps and public awareness drives across the capital to promote preventive healthcare, nutrition, and overall well-being of women and children.

The campaign will begin with a Safai Abhiyan at 6:00 a.m. at Maulana Azad Medical College, followed by the organisation of free medical camps across the city.

Notably, DMA is the premier Medical Association in the city with a membership of over 20,000 medical professionals and is the Delhi Branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

Speaking to IANS about preparations, DMA president Dr Girish Tyagi said, "A clean environment reduces the spread of diseases, strengthens immunity, and creates a healthier living space, especially for women and children. To carry this vision forward, we are launching the Sewa Pakhwara from September 17 to October 2, 2025.

"The Delhi Medical Association (DMA), representing over 20,000 doctors, congratulates PM Narendra Modi and the Health Ministry on launching the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan on 17 September 2025," Dr Tyagi told IANS.

"On the occasion of the Prime Minister’s birthday, the DMA, a government-recognised initiative, will actively participate in the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan through its 20,000 members across 13 branches in Delhi. From September 13 to October 2, the branches will organise various programmes," he added.

Dr Satish Lamba, DMA secretary, said that the DMA, along with its 12 branches across Delhi, will conduct a series of free health check-up camps focused on women's health. Screenings will include hypertension, diabetes, oral and cervical cancer, anaemia, tuberculosis, antenatal (ANC) check-ups for children, and other specialist services.

The DMA has also planned to set up blood donation camps, seminars and workshops on menstrual hygiene and nutrition for women, including adolescent girls.

Dr Tyagi also stated that the medical body is fully committed to making the Abhiyaan a resounding success.

“DMA deeply appreciates the initiative and assures full support in making it a grand success. Our members are always ready to contribute and serve in every possible way to achieve the goals of this Abhiyaan,” he said.

