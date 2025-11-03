Delhi: Man with criminal background shot at; monetary dispute suspected

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) A 22-year-old man was shot at and injured in Delhi’s Geeta Colony area on Monday following what police suspect to be a monetary dispute, officials said.

According to the police, information was received from Dr Hedgewar Hospital at around 10.10 p.m. that a person named Aditya, son of Subhash and a resident of Geeta Colony, had been admitted with injuries sustained during a quarrel. He was reportedly brought to the hospital by his uncle, Murari Sharma.

Meanwhile, officials from Geeta Colony police station informed the duty staff that the injured had suffered a gunshot wound, following which the Station House Officer (SHO) and other police personnel reached the spot. Bloodstains were found on the road near an ATM, the police said.

"On spot inquiry revealed that the injured, Aditya, had come with his wife, Bhumi, to eat 'momo' in the area, when he sustained injuries on his back," a senior police official said.

Police said the crime scene was preserved, and the SHO, along with other officers, later visited Dr Hedgewar Hospital, where Aditya was undergoing treatment. Upon examination, it was found that he had a gunshot injury to his back, with the bullet lodged in his spine.

During preliminary questioning, the victim’s wife told the police that her husband had a criminal background and had been threatened earlier in the day by three to four acquaintances over a money-related dispute.

"She stated that her husband’s associates had demanded he return their money earlier on Monday afternoon," the officer said.

According to police records, the injured man has a criminal history and was previously arrested in connection with a robbery case registered at Preet Vihar police station (FIR No. 242/25) in June 2025, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"Prima facie, it appears that the incident took place over a financial dispute between the injured and his associates," the officer added.

Police said Aditya is conscious but has not yet disclosed the names of those involved in the shooting. The case is being investigated as an attempt to murder.

A team from the Geeta Colony police station has been deployed to identify and trace the accused persons. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and forensic teams have inspected the crime scene.

Further investigation is underway.

