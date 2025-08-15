Delhi Madrasa hosts I-Day ceremony; Imam Ilyasi highlights nation's progress

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) As the nation marked its 79th Independence Day, the spirit of unity and patriotism echoed not just in schools and government offices, but also in the mosques and madrasas of Delhi. A heartwarming celebration took place at Tajweed-ul-Quran Takiya Wali Masjid, located in Azad Market, where madrasa children came together to commemorate the day with great enthusiasm.

Draped in the colours of the national flag, the children hoisted the Tiranga (Indian tricolour) and sang the national anthem, filling the atmosphere with pride and devotion. The event was graced by All India Imam Organisation Chief, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi, who joined the students in their celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Ilyasi highlighted the transformation India is witnessing. “Today’s Bharat is a changing Bharat. The picture of this changing Bharat is reflected right here in this madrasa. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said from the Red Fort, this is a prosperous Bharat — a new Bharat, a developed Bharat, a great Bharat. The way our nation is progressing under the leadership of the Prime Minister, it is heading towards becoming a global leader — a Vishwaguru.”

He further expressed his happiness at the widespread celebration of Independence Day in schools and madrasas alike.

“It brings us great joy to celebrate this day with madrasa children. The way Independence Day is now being observed with such enthusiasm in educational institutions across the country — including madrasas — shows the unity and forward movement of our nation. Bharat is on a path of rapid progress and soon, we will see it reclaim its place as a leader in the world.”

The celebrations at the madrasa were more than just a ceremony — they were a powerful statement of inclusivity, national pride, and unity in diversity. As the children waved the national flag and sang patriotic songs, it was clear that the dream of a strong, developed, and united India lives on in every corner of the country — from the grand avenues of the capital to the classrooms of local madrasas.

This year’s Independence Day was not just a tribute to the past, but a glimpse into the future — a future being shaped by the dreams of young Indians from all walks of life.

