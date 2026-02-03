Delhi Lok Niwas plays ‘Vande Mataram’ at NCC cadets' interaction with LG​

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) In a historic first, Delhi Lok Niwas on Tuesday played the National Song ‘Vande Mataram’ and National Anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ at a function organised to facilitate and interact with the Republic Day Camp Contingent of NCC, an official said.​

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena shared information about his interaction with the cadets on social media and said, “The discipline, passion and unwavering dedication of these young cadets towards the nation is truly inspiring.”​

“For over seven decades, NCC has made significant contributions to nation-building, and I am confident these cadets will carry this legacy forward in the journey towards #ViksitBharat@2047, as envisioned by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji,” he said.​

Earlier last month, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta interacted with cadets at the Republic Day Camp of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and exhorted them to grow into responsible and tech-savvy citizens who place the nation above all.​

"In India's tradition, values of placing the nation above all have been instilled since childhood. The NCC is today playing a leading role in carrying forward this legacy," she said.​

"I had the opportunity to witness the atmosphere imbued with the cadets' discipline, determination, and spirit of national service at the Republic Day Camp of the National Cadet Corps," Chief Minister Gupta said in a message on the social media platform X.​

"Along with the observation of the Guard of Honour, Band Display, and Hall of Fame, I gained insights into innovations such as the Young Disaster Friend Scheme and drone training. These initiatives are important steps toward making the youth responsible, capable, and technologically empowered in changing times," she added.​

Impressed with the discipline and presentation of cadets, Chief Minister Gupta applauded their conduct and said that their synchronised march, band performances, and cultural presentations reflected the heartbeat of the nation.​

The Chief Minister appreciated the role played by NCC in building courageous and responsible youth while nurturing lifelong values of nationalism, unity, and constitutional commitment in them.​

Highlighting NCC's holistic training framework, she talked about the importance of national integration initiatives such as the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' Camps and Special National Integration Camps.​

