Delhi LG Saxena slams AAP govt for not providing basic facilities in Rangpuri Pahari

New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena on Saturday visited the city's Rangpuri Pahari area and said that the Aam Aadmi Party government has not provided basic facilities in the area.

"Today I visited Delhi's Rangpuri Pahari area and found that the basic facilities that should be provided by the government are not being provided. There are no roads, sewer lines are overflowing, and there is filth everywhere," Saxena told ANI.

The LG said that he had instructed the officials to provide the people in the area with basic facilities as soon as possible.

"People are not getting water, electricity is not coming even for 8 hours...I have instructed the officials to provide them with basic facilities as soon as possible... There is no drainage system in the area... On the one hand, it is being said that electricity is being provided 24 hours but then why is there a power cut? It is being said that free water is being provided but they are not getting water," he said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi Assembly Polls, Saxena has granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute AAP Chief and Former Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in the excise policy case.

On December 5, the Enforcement Directorate sought permission for sanction of prosecution against Arvind Kejriwal.

This move comes after months of investigations into the Delhi government's excise policy, which has been at the centre of controversy and allegations of corruption.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Friday granted the Enforcement Directorate (ED) additional time to file its reply to the petition filed by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The petition challenges the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the chargesheets in the Delhi Excise Liquor Policy case.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing on February 5, by the bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri.

Recently Delhi High Court had issued a notice on Aam Aadmi Party' leader Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia plea challenging the trial court's decision to take cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against them in the alleged excise policy scam. (ANI)





