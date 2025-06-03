Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra discusses strategy for job creation

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Taking a step towards employment generation, the Delhi Government on Tuesday discussed strategies to provide jobs to youths across sectors ranging from manual labour to engineering, and technical to non-technical fields, an official said.

Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra chaired a meeting with representatives from the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, CII, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry and officials of the Department of Training and Technical Education, the Department of Higher Education, and the Delhi Technical Institute.

“Every youth of Delhi is our priority. Our goal is to ensure that no one remains unemployed in the city,” said Mishra.

The primary objective of the meeting was to formulate a comprehensive strategy to connect the youth of Delhi with gainful employment and to establish effective coordination among various departments and industrial bodies, said Mishra.

He emphasised that the Delhi Government will leave no stone unturned in its mission to eliminate unemployment.

He called upon all stakeholders to work in unison so that every young person is provided with employment aligned with their qualifications and interests.

“Whether it is a labourer, an engineer, or a youth from a technical or non-technical background — we will work to guarantee employment opportunities for all. This job fair will be a revolutionary step toward realising the dreams of Delhi’s youth,” he said.

Mishra said the meeting reflects the Delhi Government’s steadfast commitment to providing employment opportunities to every youth and transforming Delhi into an unemployment-free city.

In partnership with industrial bodies, educational institutions, and government departments, the government aims to establish a robust system that not only boosts employment generation but also paves the way for a bright future for the youth, in accordance with their skills and potential, he said.

The Delhi Government’s Budget for the year 2025-26 includes provisions for organising employment fairs. As part of this initiative, a common platform will be created to connect job-seeking youth directly with recruiting organisations.

The first mega job fair is proposed to be held in July 2025, opening new avenues of employment for the youth of Delhi.

--IANS

rch/uk