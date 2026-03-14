Delhi L-G TS Sandhu lends an ear to his colony kids over air pollution

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Inviting public ideas to tackle air pollution, Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Saturday won hearts as he showcased his accessibility to the public while interacting with children of his colony at a cafe and took note of their concerns over toxic air.

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In a message on social media, the LG wrote, “Met a wonderful family at our local colony cafe today. The children raised an important concern about Delhi’s AQI and the air we breathe. Their awareness was truly heartening. Improving air quality requires a collective effort. I would welcome practical ideas and suggestions.”

During the day, the new LG also met the Vice President. In a message on X, Sandhu said, “Called on Hon’ble Vice President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan ji at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan. Grateful for his warmth and valuable guidance.”

The LG also continued his meetings with officials to take stock of Delhi’s school infrastructure.

After interacting with top officials of the Education Department, he wrote on X, “A meaningful interaction with Secretary Education Shri Sanjeev Ahuja and Director Education Smt Veditha Reddy. Education remains the most powerful instrument for empowering our youth and shaping the future.”

Sandhu also met a health expert. “An educative interaction with respected PGI health expert and dear friend Dr Sam Sandhu. A proud product of MAMC Delhi and AIIMS, I deeply appreciate his valuable insights on key healthcare challenges and opportunities.”

The new LG’s meeting with the Vice-President came a day after he called on President Droupadi Murmu and discussed issues related to the National Capital.

In a message on X, Sandhu had written, “Honoured to call on Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji and receive her guidance for the road ahead. Grateful for her encouragement.”

Sandhu, a former ambassador to the US, took oath as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi at a ceremony held at Raj Niwas on March 11.

--IANS

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