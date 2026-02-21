Delhi L-G to open Palaash Mahotsav 2026 at Asita today

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor and DDA Chairperson V.K. Saxena will on Saturday inaugurate the two-day Palaash Mahotsav 2026 at Asita floodplain near ITO.

The festival reflects DDA’s continued efforts towards sustainable urban development and enhancement of accessible public green spaces across the city.

Visitors at the festival experience elaborate floral arrangements, seasonal plant displays and interactive green installations, showcasing both ornamental and native species, it said.

Complementing the horticultural exhibits are artisan stalls, food courts, cultural performances, workshops and participatory activities, making the festival inclusive and engaging for families, students and visitors of all age groups.

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra and DDA Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar will also participate in the inaugural event.

The Palaash festival marks the transition from winter to spring - a season of renewal, colour and togetherness.

On February 14, the L-G inaugurated the "DDA Green Expo 2026" and Palaash Mahotsav 2026 at Baansera on the Yamuna bank, calling upon every citizen to feel responsible towards the environment.

The L-G said, “Who would have ever imagined, just 3 years back, that this degraded and polluted site would host a ‘Green Expo’ and become a platform for planning a sustainable future for Delhi.”

In a message on social media, he said, “A stellar example of greening and reclaiming degraded land, Baansera is a testimony to resilience and endeavour. I hope this Expo mulls over and offers practical solutions to Delhi's environmental challenges.”

“Let us imagine Delhi as a city, where every resident breathes clean air, every neighbourhood enjoys the shade of trees, every riverbank is cared for, and every citizen feels responsible towards the environment,” he said.

The DDA said on social media, “A purposeful start to Day 1 at DDA Green Expo. From the inaugural ceremony and MoU signings to the logo reveal, keynote address and exhibition walkthrough, the first half set the tone for Delhi’s vision of a climate-ready, sustainable future.”

In addition to Baansera at Birsa Munda Chowk, the Palaash Festival was simultaneously celebrated at Ashoka Garden at Ashok Vihar, Lala Hardayal Park at Jasola, and Smriti Van at Narela, each curated around a distinct theme celebrating nature, sustainability and community life.

The venue features thematic floral displays, curated gardens, landscape installations and public activity zones, together presenting a unified narrative of Delhi’s relationship with nature, it said.

A special emphasis has been placed on public participation and environmental awareness. Through interactive installations and hands-on activities, visitors, especially children and young adults, are being encouraged to engage with themes such as biodiversity conservation, water sensitivity, climate responsiveness and collective stewardship of urban greens, said the statement.

