Delhi L-G to lay foundation stone for Assembly's 500 KW solar power plant today

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) In a landmark move toward sustainable governance, the Delhi Assembly is poised to become the country's first fully solar-powered legislature, with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a new 500 KW solar power plant on the premises on Monday.

The project is expected to eliminate electricity bills for the Assembly, generating estimated monthly savings of around Rs 15 lakh.

It will also significantly cut down the carbon footprint of one of Delhi's most important democratic institutions, an official said.

"This fast-tracked implementation highlights the government's urgency and commitment to transforming governance into a model of environmental stewardship," stated Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, and Power Minister Ashish Sood will join the L-G at the foundation-laying ceremony, marking a significant step toward green governance.

On Saturday, Speaker Gupta convened a meeting to discuss the key operational and logistical aspects of the solar plant installation, reaffirming the Assembly's focus on accelerating clean energy initiatives.

CM Rekha Gupta noted that the solar initiative underlines the Assembly's robust commitment to sustainability.

"The upcoming 500 KW installation -- scheduled for completion within just 45 days, ahead of the monsoon session and earlier than the original 60-day target -- will dramatically expand the Assembly's solar capacity," she said.

The current 200 KW rooftop solar system is being dismantled to make space for the more advanced 500 KW setup, which will allow the legislature to run entirely on solar power, Gupta confirmed.

Speaker Vijender Gupta added that the project is more than just a technical upgrade -- it is a symbol of intent.

"The foundation stone-laying event marks not only an environmental milestone but a powerful declaration of intent -- signalling a future where governance and sustainability go hand in hand," he said.

