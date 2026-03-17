Delhi L-G Taranjit Sandhu discusses development, security with CM, ministers & officials

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on Tuesday, discussed development and security issues in a separate meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet Ministers, city's administration officials and Delhi Police brass.

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The Lok Niwas in a message on social media platform X, said: "The Chief Minister, GNCT of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, accompanied by her Cabinet colleagues, met Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu. They apprised the L-G of ongoing initiatives towards building a #ViksitDilli."

"The Delhi L-G underlined key challenges and opportunities, and the collective resolve to develop Delhi as a global capital aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," the Lok Niwas added.

In a separate message, the Lok Niwas said, "Delhi L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu met with senior officials of the Delhi Administration at the Lok Niwas to review key governance and administrative matters concerning the national capital."

In a message on X, the Delhi L-G said, "Met the Commissioner & Special Commissioners of Delhi Police. Appreciated their efforts & challenges. Encouraged them to further enhance policing to ensure safe & secure Delhi -- befitting the national capital's stature and India's rising global leadership, in line with Prime Minister's vision."

Later, Chief Minister Gupta shared details of the interaction with L-G Sandhu and said on X, "Today, along with my Cabinet colleagues, I paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu ji at Lok Niwas. This meeting is a positive step towards further strengthening our shared commitment to Delhi's inclusive development and public service."

The Chief Minister said that continuous dialogue and coordination between the government and administration is a strong foundation for the state's progress and good governance.

"On this occasion, there was a meaningful and detailed discussion on major public welfare schemes and our vision of developing Delhi as a modern and world-class capital. We are working with full dedication and commitment for the bright future and all-round development of every citizen of Delhi," she added.

--IANS

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