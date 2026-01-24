Delhi L-G Saxena hosts 'At Home' at Lok Niwas on occasion of 77th Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena and his wife Sangita Saxena, on Saturday, hosted the traditional 'At Home' at Lok Niwas, ahead of the 77th Republic Day.

"Apart from Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the event was attended by guests from diverse and varied spectrum," an official statement said.

The function is a traditional meet and greet event held to foster unity, celebrate national/statehood days and acknowledge contributions from various sectors of society to the national capital.

The guests included freedom fighters, Padma awardees from Delhi, students of government and private schools and colleges, families of martyrs of Delhi Police and Delhi Fire Service, academicians, sportspersons, paralympians, Swachhagrahis, Divyangjan, distinguished doctors and physicians, artists and performers, priests and religious leaders of different religions and sects.

The 'At Home' was attended by Delhi Ministers Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, Judges of Delhi High Court, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, representatives of Foreign Missions in India, Vice-Chancellors, Doctors, Lawyers, Civil Society, Media and officers from Union government, Delhi government, Delhi Police, Delhi Development Authority, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and New Delhi Municipal Council, among others.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Gupta participated in a programme organised by the Flag Foundation of India.

During the event, the Chief Minister met the Indian women's visually impaired Cricket Team and congratulated them on their historic achievement of winning the T20 World Cup, while extending her best wishes.

On this occasion, she also interacted with Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal.

The efforts of the Flag Foundation of India to honour the national flag and carry the message of the Tricolour to every individual further strengthen the sense of national pride.

On this occasion, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present.

During the day, Chief Minister Gupta also took part in a school's annual day event and said, "Sports and education must go hand in hand for the complete development of personality."

The Chief Minister said, "The classroom imparts knowledge, understanding, discipline, and the ability to think, while the sports field instils confidence, leadership, and the strength to persevere."

