Delhi L-G Sandhu travels in Metro, poses for selfies with youth

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor T.S. Sandhu on Thursday happily surprised many citizens by joining them for a ride on Metro. From using a smart card to enter the station, posing for pictures on the station escalator and platform, Sandhu mingled with commuters with warmth and also discussed issues related to the city while travelling in the train.

Read More

Sharing his experience on social media, Sandhu wrote, “A ride back home on the ever-reliable Delhi Metro Rail! Had nice interactions with fellow Delhi residents along the way.”

The L-G also posted several photos of his outing as a common citizen and interaction with Metro staff and people. He travelled from Saket Metro Station to Vasant Vihar station accompanied by DMRC officials and Lok Niwas officials.

Earlier in the day, Sandhu visited the Kalindi Kunj banks of the Yamuna for an inspection and action to tackle the problem of froth.

In a message on social media, the L-G wrote: “Visited the Kalindi Kunj Ghat along the Yamuna river, along with senior officials of concerned departments, to take a first-hand assessment of the current situation.”

Sandhu said the visit involved discussions with local and international experts from leading scientific institutions and organisations to help identify practical and sustainable measures going forward.

A day earlier, a political row erupted after the Delhi government floated a tender worth Rs 6.2 crore for two “VIP inspection boats” meant for monitoring and survey operations on the Yamuna River, even as high levels of froth were seen floating on the river near Kalindi Kunj, raising environmental concerns.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department issued the tender on March 12 to procure two vessels, with each boat estimated to cost around Rs 3.1 crore. According to the tender document, the boats will be used for river monitoring, surveys and inspection visits by senior officials.

However, the move drew sharp criticism from Congress National Secretary Abhishek Dutt, who alleged that the government was focusing on expensive boats instead of tackling the worsening pollution in the Yamuna.

Responding to the criticism, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, a BJP legislator, said pollution in the Yamuna was the result of long-term negligence by previous governments in the city.

--IANS

rch/pgh