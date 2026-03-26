Delhi L-G relives student days in Model Town, enjoys street food​

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu on Thursday paid an impromptu visit to Model Town in North Delhi — a place closely connected to his student days at Delhi University.​

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Revisiting familiar lanes, he relished local favourites like ‘chaat and bhalla’, fondly reminiscing about his time as a student, said a message on Sandhu's social media handle.​

He also interacted warmly with surprised residents in the market before taking the Metro back.​

The LG’s interaction with citizens in Model Town is the latest in his frequent public outings where he mingles with people and comes across as an accessible head of the government. On an earlier occasion, he even travelled on the Metro, spoke with travellers, and posed for selfies with them.​

On March 14, Sandhu lent an ear to the children of his colony at a cafe and took note of their concerns over toxic air.​

In a message on social media, the LG wrote, “Met a wonderful family at our local colony cafe today. The children raised an important concern about Delhi’s AQI and the air we breathe. Their awareness was truly heartening. Improving air quality requires a collective effort. I would welcome practical ideas and suggestions.”​

On March 19, he happily surprised many citizens by joining them for a Metro ride. From using a smart card to enter the station, posing for pictures on the station escalator and platform, Sandhu mingled with commuters with warmth and discussed issues related to the city while travelling in the train.​

Sharing his experience on social media, Sandhu wrote, “A ride back home on the ever-reliable Delhi Metro Rail! Had nice interactions with fellow Delhi residents along the way.”​

The L-G also posted several photos of his outing as a common citizen, including interactions with Metro staff and the public. He travelled from Saket Metro Station to Vasant Vihar Station, accompanied by DMRC officials and Lok Niwas officials.​

Sandhu, a former ambassador to the US, took oath as the 23rd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi at a ceremony held at Raj Niwas on March 11.​

--IANS

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