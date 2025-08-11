Delhi: L-G lays foundation of clock tower near Talkatora Stadium

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone of a clock tower being built by New Delhi Municipal Council at the junction of Shankar Road and Mandir Marg, near Talkatora Stadium.

With a project timeline of six months and an estimated cost of Rs 1.80 crore, the nearly 27-meter octagonal clock tower’s reinforced concrete framework will be engineered to withstand both wind and seismic forces, said an official.

Speaking on the occasion, L-G Saxena said: "Construction of the new Clock Tower by NDMC will script a new chapter in the urban redevelopment of the National Capital.”

He said: “The clock tower at Mandir Marg is positioned at the strategic intersection of Mandir Marg and Shankar Road that serves as the gateway to the NDMC area and hence, would attract a large number of visitors including daily passers-by."

Saxena said that historically clock towers were built at the most prominent location in a city that apart from serving as a timepiece for the locals, also became a landmark.

“I am hopeful that this upcoming clock tower would also become a new landmark in the National Capital”, he said, adding the structure would also enrich the visual appeal of Lutyens’ Delhi and add a distinctive feature to its iconic skyline.

The L-G informed that another clock tower is being constructed at the Sadbhavana Park on the Ring Road behind Red Fort. The clock tower is being developed by the DDA and is likely to be completed by this month-end.

Saxena also lauded NDMC for its efforts to beautify Delhi by installing captivating sculptures across major roads and intersections.

Those present on the occasion included Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, Member of Parliament (New Delhi) Bansuri Swaraj, Chairman NDMC Keshav Chandra, Vice Chairman NDMC Kuljeet Singh Chahal, Members of the Council Sarita Tomar, Anil Valmiki and Dinesh Pratap Singh.

The project, approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), is designed to be a timeless symbol and a new landmark for the National Capital.

The eight sides of the clock tower would be 1.2 metre each and will be constructed with reinforced cement concrete and clay bricks. the structure is designed to be a striking blend of Hindu, Mughal, and Colonial architecture, thereby reviving the heritage charm of the Capital.

CM Gupta said: "This clock tower stands as a proud foundation of Delhi’s progress and a timeless witness to the journey of Viksit Bharat. Its distinctive architecture will not only grace the skyline of New Delhi but also symbolise the spirit and identity of our nation.”

It will also reflect the progress of not only New Delhi but also the whole Delhi under the Viksit Bharat, she said.

