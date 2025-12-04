Delhi: L-G, CM warn officials against negligence in fight against pollution

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Officials were warned against negligence in the city’s fight against pollution on Thursday during a high-level meeting at Lok Niwas, chaired by the Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, an official said.

All departments were also directed to work in continuous coordination so that pollution can be controlled more effectively and consistently.

Providing details of the meeting, Chief Minister Gupta said that negligence by any department or official regarding pollution control would not be tolerated.

District Magistrates have been instructed to personally inspect the cleanliness and pollution-control measures being undertaken in their respective areas, she said.

The meeting was attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, and senior officials of the concerned departments.

It was made unequivocally clear that dust in the capital must be controlled under all circumstances, she said.

The meeting also highlighted that waste and debris are major contributors to pollution. To address this, departments were instructed to put in greater effort towards road cleaning and related tasks.

DDA officials were directed to ensure that vacant land under their ownership in various parts of the capital is completely cleared of waste and debris, and to ensure that such sites are not used again for dumping, said a statement.

Officials of MCD were also instructed to conduct an intensive cleanliness drive across Delhi, along with using additional measures to tackle dust.

According to the Chief Minister, District Magistrates are also being authorised to record the ACRs of government employees found negligent.

She informed that a separate review committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been constituted, which will review pollution-control measures on a daily basis and issue orders or advisories thereafter. Compliance with these instructions will be mandatory for all departments.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government’s goal is to find a permanent solution to pollution, so that people do not suffer now or in the future.

She noted that mist spray systems have been installed in the ITO area as part of this commitment, and she inspected them on Thursday.

Pilot tests of the mist spray system have shown positive results. Accordingly, a detailed plan is now being prepared for their installation across all major roads in Delhi.

The Chief Minister further said that the DPCC has been directed to issue challans against government departments found negligent in pollution-control efforts or cleanliness.

Additionally, FIRs will be registered against government agencies that carry out road cutting without permission or fail to restore the roads afterwards.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the head of the department concerned would be held accountable. She added that no agency, government or private would be spared for negligence.

