Delhi L-G, CM Rekha Gupta identify development, public welfare targets

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) A day after the Delhi Assembly passed the Budget 2026-27, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Saturday, called on Lieutenant Governor T.S. Sandhu and discussed development and infrastructure issues.

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In a message on social media platform X, the Chief Minister said, "Had a courtesy meeting with the Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu Ji. On this occasion, there was a meaningful discussion on Delhi's development, public welfare, and future direction."

"This year's Green Budget advances this very vision, with infrastructure acceleration, environmental priority, and a commitment to improving citizens' lives at its core. We are all determined to build a developed Delhi," Chief Minister Gupta said, sharing photos of the meeting.

The meeting between the Delhi L-G and the Chief Minister came a day after T.S. Sandhu met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta while concluding the discussion on Budget, said, "Delhi had been held back in the past but is now moving forward with a renewed governance approach. From this point on, Delhi will witness transformation rather than confrontation -- performance, not politics."

Speaking on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government's resolve, the Chief Minister remarked, "Some people adapt to the times, some people change with the times, while others change the very mould of the times."

Chief Minister Gupta said: "The Delhi government has begun clearing long-pending dues, including payments related to sportspersons, economically weaker sections welfare, scholarships, awards and the Kishori scheme. Tuition fees worth Rs 114 crore for SC, ST and OBC students and Rs 538 crore for Delhi government colleges have also been paid."

She also flagged irregularities in public works department projects under the previous Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government, claiming that in one instance, Rs 250 crore was paid without any work being completed -- raising serious questions about the previous administration's functioning.

Chief Minister Gupta sharply criticised the previous AAP government's financial record, saying it had left behind a massive debt burden that the present BJP administration is now working to manage.

"Every rupee will be accounted for, every project delivered," the Chief Minister said, pointing to a Rs 47,000 crore debt legacy left behind by the AAP government.

--IANS

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