Delhi: Kejriwal claims fire dept's 'lapse' in Palam blaze; clash breaks out between AAP, BJP leaders

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, visited the family affected by the devastating fire in Delhi's Palam area and alleged that lapses by the fire department may have contributed to the loss of lives, while also accusing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of creating disturbances at the site.

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The blaze, which broke out in a multi-storey building in Ram Market in the Palam area on Wednesday morning, claimed at least nine lives and left several others injured.

Kejriwal, who reached the site directly from the airport after returning from Goa, termed the incident "extremely tragic" and claimed that the tragedy could have been averted if the response had been timely.

“I had gone to Goa and returned today. I came here directly from the airport. The incident that happened was very tragic, and I found out that it was due to the fire brigade’s mistake -- if the fire brigade had acted on time, lives could have been saved," the AAP Convenor said.

He also alleged that BJP workers created disturbances when he came to meet the bereaved family.

“A family that has lost nine members -- instead of showing sympathy, these (BJP) people have created hooliganism. It pains me deeply that BJP leaders can stoop to such a low level that when someone comes to meet the family to offer condolences, they are not being allowed to do so,” Kejriwal said.

The AAP Convenor also demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

“I would also like to demand that the entire incident be investigated. How did the fire start? Why was the fire brigade’s machine not working properly?” he asked.

Kejriwal reached the Palam locality amid a large gathering of AAP supporters and raised slogans welcoming him.

Delhi AAP President Saurabh Bharadwaj also blamed the fire department for the deaths and alleged attempts to deflect responsibility.

“The loss of life occurred due to the fire department's mistake. Yesterday, they told the media that all the equipment was working and that no one was at fault. They claimed the road was narrow,” Bharadwaj said.

He further accused political rivals of exploiting the tragedy.

“These people are just playing politics here. What are they mourning for? When you cannot acknowledge the shortcomings of your own department, what are you even going to point out? You are hiding everything. So why have you come here to express sorrow?” he said.

Bhardwaj also alleged misconduct by the local police.

“The police are committing complete hooliganism. The local police want to completely destroy the area. The local Station House Officer is involved,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, tensions flared in the locality as a clash broke out between BJP and AAP leaders in Palam during the visit, involving Bharadwaj and supporters from both sides.

Responding to the allegations, BJP MLA Kuldeep Solanki said the party stood with the affected family but accused AAP leaders of politicising the tragedy.

He also added that he would lodge a police complaint against Bhardwaj.

“We (BJP) stand with the affected family and will provide all possible help, but even on such issues, he (Saurabh Bhardwaj) is indulging in politics,” Solanki said, adding that he would file an FIR against Bharadwaj and another unidentified person over the clash.

According to officials, the fire erupted in a four-storey building where the basement, ground floor and first floor housed a cloth and cosmetic showroom, while the owner’s family resided on the upper floors.

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze at around 7.04 a.m.

Rescue teams evacuated several people from the building and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The BJP-led Delhi government has ordered a magisterial probe to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances that led to the casualties.

--IANS

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