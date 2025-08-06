Delhi: Interstate fake drug syndicate busted, six arrested

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) In a breakthrough, the Anti-Gang Squad (AGS) of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a massive counterfeit drug racket operating across northern India, arresting six individuals, including the kingpin.

The syndicate was involved in the manufacturing and distribution of fake life-saving medicines of top pharmaceutical brands such as Johnson & Johnson, GSK, and Alkem.

Acting on intelligence received by HC Jitender, a team led by Inspector Pawan Kumar and supervised by ACP Bhagwati Prasad and DCP Harsh Indora, laid a trap at a CNG petrol pump in Civil Lines on July 30. A WagonR from Moradabad, UP, carrying counterfeit medicines was intercepted.

Two occupants, Mohd. Alam and Mohd. Saleem, were arrested on the spot. Representatives from GSK and Johnson & Johnson confirmed the drugs were fake. Subsequent raids, based on disclosures and digital trails, led police to illegal manufacturing units in Jind, Haryana and Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

A huge quantity of counterfeit drugs - Ultracet (9015 tablets), Augmentin 625 (6100 tablets), Pan-40 (1200 tablets), Betnovate-N cream (1166 tubes), Amoxycillin (25650), PCM (5900), PAN DSR (2700, Injection Kanacort (74 Boxes (Steroid) and Proyco SPAS (12000 tablets) and others.

One factory, ‘Laxmi Maa Pharma’, was found using high-end machinery and fake packaging materials to manufacture spurious medicines resembling reputed brands. The mastermind, Rajesh Mishra of Gorakhpur, used his pharmaceutical experience to build a pan-India operation.

He coordinated with accomplices across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Medicines were supplied via rail and personal couriers to states like UP and Delhi. Financial transactions were carried out through hawala and relatives’ accounts to avoid detection.

The arrested individuals include Mohd. Alam, Mohd. Saleem, Md. Zuvaier, Prem Shankar, Parmanand (factory owner), and Rajesh Mishra (kingpin). Police recovered over 1 lakh counterfeit tablets, raw materials, machines, blank boxes, and foil rolls.

“All six accused have been arrested. Investigations are ongoing to trace the full network, including the source of raw materials, financial transactions, and other co-accused,’ said DCP Harsh Indora.

--IANS

sas/dan