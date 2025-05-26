Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025 with Rs 80 lakh rewards to help improve mills: Minister

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) The Rekha Gupta government plans to organise Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025 with Rs 80 lakh reward money to invite innovative solutions for resolving problems plaguing industries of the city, said Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Sirsa said that Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025, a flagship initiative by the Department of Industries, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation and leading educational institutions, will be organised in July-August.

“The aim is to bring together the brightest student minds to develop innovative solutions addressing key industrial challenges,” said Sirsa.

The Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025, with a prize pool of over Rs 80 lakh, will award Rs 10 lakh to the winner, Rs 7.5 lakh to the runner-up, and Rs 5 Lakh to the second runner-up with consolation prizes. The competition is open exclusively to student teams from colleges and universities. Top winners will also receive mentoring and potential partnerships with state agencies for project implementation.

The Ideathon 2025 will see 120 teams from more than 30 leading institutions, with hundreds of students participating in a dynamic two-day innovation sprint.

The event would invite teams of two to four students — each team required to include at least one female participant and preferably comprising members from multiple disciplines —from top technology and management universities and colleges.

Together, they will collaborate to develop innovative ideas addressing real-world industrial challenges, Sirsa said.

“Delhi Industrial Ideathon 2025 is more than just a competition — it is a platform where the brightest minds of the country will collaborate to solve the pressing issues facing our industries. Like everywhere else, in industries too, innovation is the solution,” said Sirsa.

The event targets four sectors designed to drive innovation and impact - traditional and village industries, frontier technologies, green technologies and trade and logistics.

Each sector carries an allocation of Rs 20 lakh from the Rs 80 lakh total prize fund, said a statement.

The evaluation panel shall consist of four experts (two from industry, one academician and one government official) who will shortlist candidates based on alignment with focus sectors, innovation, feasibility, impact, and use of emerging technologies.

--IANS

rch/dan