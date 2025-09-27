Delhi hosts 16th Champions Run on World Tourism Day to promote city’s tourism potential

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) The National Capital celebrated World Tourism Day with the 16th Champion’s Run, held at the Gandhi Darshan site, aimed at boosting awareness and participation in India’s vibrant tourism sector.

The event saw the presence of senior leaders, including Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra and BJP leader Vijay Goel, who praised the Central government's continued efforts to transform Delhi and India into leading global tourist destinations.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra addressed the gathering, stressing how Delhi is embracing tourism as a major driver of culture and economy.

“On World Tourism Day, cultural programs are being organised at many places across Delhi. The Prime Minister has emphasised the importance of promoting tourism. Across India and Delhi, various tourist destinations are being developed. New tourism spots have been created in Delhi as well, such as Kartavya Path,” Mishra said.

Mishra also outlined a broader vision for the Capital: “The vision of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is to transform Delhi from a transit hub into a tourism hub, making the city a destination where people stay and explore.”

Speaking at the event, Goel also highlighted the government's push to promote tourism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Every year, on World Tourism Day, the Champion’s Run is organised in Delhi. The purpose is to promote tourism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi says tourism must be promoted, and keeping this in mind, the government is working actively. New tourist spots are being developed in Delhi so that people from outside the city can visit these places and learn more about India,” he said.

He further added: “As our Prime Minister Narendra Modi often says, the world cannot match the tourism opportunities available in our country. India has everything, seas, deserts, mountains, varied climates, summers, and winters, that cannot be found in any other country.”

The 16th Champion’s Run not only celebrated the spirit of tourism but also served as a reminder of the untapped potential within the country’s cultural and historical assets. From redeveloped heritage sites to new attractions, Delhi is increasingly positioning itself as a must-visit city for both domestic and international travelers.

The event concluded with enthusiastic participation from citizens and athletes alike, aligning with the government’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ campaign to encourage exploration of India’s own diverse tourism offerings.

--IANS

rs/rad