Delhi HC quashes FIR against AAP media coordinator after apology to journalist

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) media coordinator Vikas Kumar Yogi after he tendered an unconditional apology to a journalist over an altercation that took place outside the party office in May 2024.

A single-judge bench of Justice Amit Mahajan directed the AAP functionary to deposit Rs 25,000 with the Delhi Police Martyrs’ Fund as costs.

Justice Mahajan was hearing a petition filed by Yogi seeking the quashing of the FIR registered at the I.P. Estate police station under Sections 323, 341, 506, 509, 427, 149, and 34 of the IPC, based on a complaint by a senior reporter who had visited the AAP office to cover a story on alleged foreign funding.

According to the FIR, Yogi allegedly confronted the journalist and, at his instance, 8 to 10 party workers tried to snatch the camera, surrounded the complainant and her cameraperson, and pushed them towards the gate while raising derogatory slogans.

However, the Delhi High Court was informed that the parties had amicably settled their dispute through a settlement deed in June 2025, without any pressure, coercion or undue influence.

"The petitioner states that he has unconditionally apologised for his behaviour. He also undertakes not to indulge in any such activity in future," the order recorded.

The journalist also accepted the apology and informed the Delhi High Court she had no further grievance.

"On being asked, Respondent No.2 states that she has no remaining grievance against the petitioner and she is satisfied with the apology. She states that she does not wish to pursue any proceedings arising out of the present FIR and has no objection if the same is quashed in its entirety," the order noted.

Quashing the FIR, Justice Mahajan observed that continuing the case would serve no purpose, saying: "No useful purpose would be served by keeping the dispute alive and continuance of the proceedings would amount to abuse of the process of the court."

However, taking note of the fact that police machinery had been set in motion, Justice Mahajan imposed costs.

"Ends of justice would be served if the petitioner is put to cost," the Delhi High Court said, directing Yogi to deposit Rs 25,000 with the Delhi Police Martyrs’ Fund within eight weeks and submit proof to the SHO concerned.

--IANS

