Delhi HC orders release of pending subsidy under the Electric Vehicle Policy

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the city government to expeditiously release pending subsidy amounts to eligible electric vehicle buyers under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, 2020.

A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Jan Seva Welfare Society, an NGO, seeking judicial intervention to implement and operationalise the subsidy framework under the Delhi EV Policy.

The PIL highlighted that the non-release of subsidy dues, amounting to approximately Rs 48 crore and pending despite repeated representations, has caused significant hardship to beneficiaries. In its order, the CJ Upadhyaya-led Bench categorically observed that the Delhi government cannot cite the absence of prescribed timelines in the EV Policy to justify inordinate delays in subsidy disbursal.

It further directed the city government to take all necessary steps to open a separate bank account to ensure direct transfer of subsidy amounts to beneficiaries, streamlining the process and preventing unnecessary delays.

“We expect that the procedural delays shall immediately be addressed and after setting up the new bank account, the payment shall be expeditiously made,” ordered the Delhi High Court.

As per the PIL, the non-release of subsidy under the EV Policy undermined citizens' faith in governance by reneging on clear and unambiguous policy assurances.

“The authorities' inaction constituted a violation of constitutional guarantees and infringed Article 14 by acting arbitrarily and discriminatorily vis-a-vis the eligible beneficiaries, and violated Article 21 by impeding citizens' right to a clean and healthy environment,” it added.

The plea stated that the non-payment of subsidy was a setback to environmental commitments, discouraging the adoption of zero-emission vehicles and undermining efforts to reduce vehicular pollution, fulfil India’s obligations under the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) and the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC).

--IANS

pds/uk