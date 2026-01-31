Delhi Govt working to give ration card to all eligible poor: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday that the Delhi government will ensure ration cards for every poor citizen earning below the officially approved minimum wage.

He added that it would be better if Aam Aadmi Party leaders stop misleading the poor people of Delhi.

The Delhi BJP chief said that the “first come, first served” ration card scheme introduced by the Arvind Kejriwal government for people with an annual income of up to Rs 1 lakh was a deception.

Under the cover of this scheme, thousands of ration cards were issued to Bangladeshi and Rohingya Muslims in Delhi, he alleged.

Sachdeva said that AAP leaders are afraid of the committees constituted under area District Magistrates because now, on the recommendation of their MLAs, ration cards will no longer be issued to Bangladeshis, Rohingyas, or to their party’s affluent workers.

The Delhi BJP President stated that now Delhi has a BJP government, and if any official demands money from a poor person for issuing an EWS card, the doors of the Chief Minister’s residence and the Delhi BJP office are open to hear their complaints.

The BJP government will provide ration cards to every poor Indian citizen, but will not allow even a single Bangladeshi or Rohingya Muslim to be issued a ration card, said Sachdeva.

Earlier, highlighting the public welfare intentions of BJP Delhi government, the BJP leader welcomed Water Minister Parvesh Verma’s action of placing under suspension three senior Delhi Jal Board officials for laxity and unauthorised absence from offices during working hours.

The Water Minister conducted surprise inspections on Friday after receiving complaints that the public was not being able to meet the zonal bill officers of the Delhi Jal Board. On finding the officials absent during the check, the Minister recommended the suspension of three Zonal Revenue Officers for not being present in their offices.

Sachdeva said that the BJP government in Delhi is sensitive to public convenience and citizens’ rights, and by recommending the suspension of officials who do not come to office on time, the Minister has sent a strong message to the bureaucracy.

The BJP leader, in this context, condemned the statement of Delhi AAP Convener Saurabh Bharadwaj and said that the service rules in force now are the same as those during the Arvind Kejriwal government.

He said Kejriwal and his ministers wanted the power of suspension in their own hands so that they could intimidate officials and get the corruption of their ministers covered up, whereas ministers of the present BJP government recommend the suspension of officials who neglect public convenience or are involved in corruption to the competent authority and ensure they are punished.

