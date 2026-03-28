Delhi govt to integrate innovation into governance: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the ‘India Innovates 2026 – World’s Biggest Hackathon’ at Bharat Mandapam, encouraging young innovators from across the country and promising to infuse innovation in the capital’s governance.

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She said, “Let us come together to build Delhi 2.0. A Delhi that is inspired by innovation, empowered by inclusion, and gives equal importance to trust along with technology.”

She envisioned a Delhi driven by innovation and strengthened by inclusion, where trust holds as much importance as technology.

The Chief Minister underlined the government’s commitment to integrating young ideas and innovations into the governance system, with the aim of making public services more accessible, transparent and effective.

The event saw participation from thousands of young minds, participants and delegates.

This year’s theme focuses on artificial intelligence, robotics and civic innovation.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the youth present were not just thinking about technology, but were actively working on solutions to improve cities, strengthen democracy and make society more capable and inclusive.

She described this generation as one that can turn ideas into innovation and innovation into real impact.

“The energy, skills and determination of our young people from every corner of the country are India’s greatest strength,” she said, adding that with over 60 per cent of its population being young, India’s demographic advantage will drive the country to new heights on the global stage.

Highlighting the scale of the hackathon, Gupta said that more than 5,000 participants selected from over one crore applicants represent the future of India’s digital ecosystem.

“Their thinking will shape the direction of governance, society and the economy in the years ahead,” she noted, urging them to contribute to building ‘Delhi 2.0’.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Participated in ‘India Innovates 2026 World’s Biggest Hackathon’. The ideas of the young innovators present here were not limited to technology alone, but they were presenting concrete solutions towards making cities better, strengthening democracy, and making society more empowered.”

She said, “This is the same generation that has the capability to turn Ideas into Innovation and Innovation into Impact.”

The enthusiasm, skills, and resolve of all you young friends is India's invaluable asset, she said.

On this occasion, BJP Delhi's State General Secretary Vishnu Mittal, the programme's convener and councillor Shashi Yadav, along with other distinguished guests were present, said a statement.

--IANS

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