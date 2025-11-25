Delhi govt preparing to give monthly allowance to women: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Tuesday that the Rekha Gupta government is committed to providing a monthly allowance to women, and soon all eligible beneficiaries in the city will start getting it.

A committee formed for this purpose is working swiftly, and the rules for availing the women’s allowance will be announced soon, he said.

The Delhi BJP President said that within just nine months, the BJP has earned great credibility in Delhi by taking commendable steps such as waiving surcharges on water bills, providing GST refunds, introducing new DTC buses and improving the Pink Ticket scheme, constructing more than 75 Aryogya swasth mandirs, and increasing the number of old-age assistance pensions.

“Women are confident that they will soon start receiving the women’s allowance as well,” he said.

Sachdeva said that the Congress has become irrelevant in the politics of Delhi and the country.

In the November 30 MCD by-elections, the Congress’s entire campaign is limited only to press conferences, and most Congress candidates are not even visible at the ward level.

The Delhi Congress President, holding a press conference and calling the BJP’s promise of providing a women’s allowance a joke, is merely an attempt to appear relevant, but it will not benefit them in the elections.

“Women in Delhi know very well that the BJP is committed to giving the women’s allowance, and making Rekha Gupta the Chief Minister and fielding women candidates in 8 out of 12 wards in the current by-elections is proof of this,” he said.

In a separate development, the Delhi BJP said that while the city's pollution situation is undoubtedly at an unsatisfactory state, this is, in part, a result of Arvind Kejriwal's 11-year government's criminal negligence in not taking appropriate steps to control pollution.

Spokespersons Anil Gupta and Neoma Gupta said that Delhi's pollution situation is somewhat better than in previous years, but much work remains to be done to improve it.

BJP spokespersons stated that AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj continuously makes baseless allegations against the Delhi government, which is condemnable.

The body that investigates and reports AQI is an independent body, and by repeatedly accusing it, AAP leaders are only furthering their dirty politics, which they continue to do by playing with the impartiality of the Election Commission.

--IANS

rch/dan