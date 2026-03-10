Delhi govt prepares for ground trials of 22 anti-air pollution devices

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Delhi government has identified 22 final entries for on‑ground trial runs as part of its Innovation Challenge to tackle air pollution, said an official.

Read More

The trial devices will be installed at identified pollution hotspots in the coming weeks to rigorously measure their effectiveness in reducing particulate pollution and other key parameters, said Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

“This Innovation Challenge is a mission to find real, measurable solutions that can cut pollution on the ground. As these 22 devices go into trial at some of Delhi’s most affected sites, our only benchmark will be evidence: which technologies deliver clear, consistent reductions in pollution and can be scaled up quickly,” he said.

Chairing a review meeting on the next steps of the Innovation Challenge, Sirsa took stock of the work done over the last several weeks, including finalisation of testing protocols, availability and readiness of devices, and coordination with innovators for deployment.

The Minister directed officials to ensure that the trials are “scientifically robust, transparent and geared towards quick decision‑making on what works best for the National Capital”.

Out of the total 284 entries received from across the country in the Innovation Challenge, 22 devices have progressed to the trial‑run stage on the recommendation of the expert technical committee.

These include 13 solutions focused on controlling vehicular pollution, such as vehicle‑mounted air purifiers, retrofit emission‑control systems, bio‑alkaline exhaust scrubbers and other retrofit technologies for buses, trucks and gensets.

The remaining nine devices target ambient air, including modular and stationary air‑purification systems, dust‑suppression units, smog‑control technologies and other solutions designed for open spaces, road corridors and industrial or construction zones.

The Minister commended the committee and innovators for their sustained efforts in recent weeks.

The committee has held detailed deliberations to frame and refine testing protocols, interacted closely with innovators to guide them on deployment plans, assessed the readiness of each device, and identified specific requirements for installation of both static and vehicle‑based systems.

Parallelly, locations for static devices are being shortlisted, and draft guidelines are being prepared for structured trial runs, including monitoring, data collection and performance review.

--IANS

rch/uk