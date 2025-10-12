Delhi govt plans to open cooperative stores for selling products of SHGs

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Delhi’s Cooperation Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh announced on Sunday that the government plans to open new ‘Cooperative Stores’ across the capital, where organic and locally made products by Self-Help Groups (SHGs) will be sold.

These stores will provide a direct market platform for local producers and women entrepreneurs, thereby promoting employment generation and economic self-reliance, he said.

The minister said the cooperative movement in Delhi will be revitalised with new energy and direction.

He declared that the bank accounts of the minister, officers, and all employees of the Cooperation Department will be opened in cooperative banks to set a strong example of trust and participation in cooperative banking.

He also shared details of the upcoming activities to be organised during Cooperative Week next month.

Ravinder Indraj attended the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Delhi Citizen Cooperative Bank on Sunday as the Chief Guest.

On this occasion, he extended best wishes to the bank’s chairman, board of directors, and members, stating that cooperation is not merely an economic structure but a philosophy of social unity and collective participation.

He said that under the leadership of Union Home and Cooperative Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is working towards achieving the vision of Antyodaya — uplifting the last person in the queue — and fulfilling the commitment to building a self-reliant India and a developed Delhi.

The Cooperation Minister said that in the past few months, he has held detailed meetings with the chairpersons and directors of 12 major cooperative banks of Delhi. These meetings focused on improving consumer facilities and implementing necessary reforms in the cooperative banking sector.

He announced that new branches of cooperative banks will soon be opened in various parts of Delhi to provide better financial services at the local level, with special focus on rural areas and rehabilitation colonies.

Ravinder Indraj said that Cooperative Week will be celebrated from November 14 to 20. During this period, cooperative institutions across the city will organise Delhi’s largest-ever Blood Donation Camp.

He added that the week will symbolise the spirit of ‘Prosperity through Cooperation’, with active participation from banks, housing societies, credit unions, and self-help groups.

Emphasising the inclusive spirit of the cooperative movement, Ravinder Indraj said, “Cooperation is not merely about running institutions — it is about creating opportunities for every section of society, and that is our ultimate goal.”

The Minister announced that a grand statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh will be installed next year in the historic premises of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) Office.

He said this initiative would link the spirit of cooperation with the ideals of patriotism and public service, serving as a true tribute to the great freedom fighters.

--IANS

rch/uk