Delhi govt plans to deploy anti-smog guns in industrial areas: Minister

New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The Delhi government’s Environment Department plans to deploy GPS-enabled hydraulic anti-smog gun vehicles, equipped with water sprinklers, to check air pollution in industrial areas, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Friday.

Sirsa said that the initiative, to be launched in association with Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), will involve eight CNG-operated trucks equipped with advanced anti-smog guns capable of spraying mist over a horizontal distance of 30 meters and rotating 330 degrees.

This will ensure comprehensive coverage to effectively reduce airborne pollutants in all industrial areas, he said.

“Our government is fully committed to ensuring industrial growth while protecting the environment. We are taking concrete steps to minimise industrial waste and improve infrastructure,” said Sirsa.

He said DSIIDC has already successfully deployed water sprinklers and anti-smog guns in the Bawana and Narela Industrial Areas to effectively mitigate air pollution.

Sirsa said the sprinklers will be operated in two daily shifts in early morning shift and a four-hour shift during non-peak afternoon hours.

He said this initiative has been undertaken following the directive of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The process of hiring GPS-enabled anti-smog gun vehicles has been successfully completed, and the government is now ready to deploy these

vehicles across industrial areas to effectively combat air pollution.

The new smog guns will be deployed in Patparganj, Okhla Phase-III, A Block and S Block Phase-II, Jhilmil, Nangloi, Udyog Vihar, Badli, and Bhorgarh industrial areas starting from June 2025.

Two additional vehicles will also be reserved for industrial areas administered by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), he said.

The trucks are also fitted with horizontal sprinklers spanning their width to spray water simultaneously on roads, consuming a minimum of 1,500 liters of water per hour, he said.

The Minister said the initiative is expected to significantly suppress dust particles and curb industrial pollution, contributing to cleaner air for Delhi’s residents.

This project, spanning 10 months excluding the monsoon period, underscores the Delhi Government’s commitment to deploying

innovative, eco-friendly solutions for sustainable urban living.

