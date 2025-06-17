Delhi: Govt official held for defrauding colleague of Rs 24 lakh with illegal UPI transactions

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked a sensitive cyber fraud case, involving two government officials, and made a recovery of over Rs 24 lakh, illegally transferred to a third person, by one of them.

A Kolkata-based individual named Sanjay Chakraborty and Prakash Singh, a government employee posted in the President's Estate, have been arrested for committing UPI fraud and duping another government servant of Rs 24.40 lakh.

The Cyber police station of New Delhi began a probe into the case, after Surender Kumar, a 59-year-old government employee, working as Chief Household Assistant in Household Section, lodged a complaint about theft of Rs 24.40 lakh from his and his wife’s PNB accounts without their knowledge. He complained that the money was withdrawn from their accounts via illegal UPI transactions, though neither he nor his wife used any UPI app, including PhonePe, GooglePay or PayTm.

The cyber cell of Delhi Police launched investigation into the financial trail and found that Rs 16.05 lakh from the account of the complainant’s wife was transferred to a Bank of Baroda account of Sanjay Chakraborty, a Kolkata resident while an additional Rs 4 lakh from complainants’ account was routed to another Bank of Baroda account, operated by the same individual.

When the police team apprehended Sanjay Chakraborty from West Bengal and grilled him over his involvement, he broke down and confessed to the crime. He admitted that he was receiving fraudulent money on behalf of his associate Prakash Singh, in exchange for a 2-3 per cent commission.

Following this, the police arrested him from Kolkata as well as 27-year-old government employee Prakash Singh, from Delhi.

The key accused, when questioned by police, also narrated his modus operandi. He said he had regular access to the victim’s mobile phone.

As the elderly colleague was unfamiliar with smartphone applications, he used to install PhonePe on the victim’s phone and fraudulently transfer money (Rs 1 lakh every time on every 3-4 days over the period of 3 months) without their knowledge. He would also delete transaction SMS messages and uninstall the app before returning the phone.

To mask his involvement, he used accounts of his friends, including Sanjay Chakraborty and others, who would retain a small commission and then send the remaining amount to his bank account.

The victim had purchased two Apple mobile phones, one motorcycle, one laptop, household things with fraudulent money and also spent it on travelling, informed the police.

