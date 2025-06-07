Delhi govt focused on rural development: Virendra Sachdeva

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Development of villages is central to the BJP government’s vision for Viksit Delhi and under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, people now believe that the city is on a new growth path, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said on Saturday.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying event for the reconstruction of a stadium in Jharoda Kalan village, along with the construction of new badminton and basketball courts, Sachdeva said: “The journey to make Delhi the capital of a developed India starts from its villages. Hence, rural development will remain a key focus.”

Flanked by West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, the Delhi BJP president said the stadium, being reconstructed by the MCD under the Gramodaya Yojana with the guidance of Councillor Amit Kharkhari, is expected to help nurture the talent of athletes from rural areas.

Sachdeva encouraged the boys’ and girls’ football teams present by giving them incentive funds, motivating them to bring pride to their village and region through dedication. He also urged children to take a pledge to plant trees to reduce air pollution and green the area.

On the occasion, Sachdeva highlighted that the new stadium will include two badminton courts, a basketball court, a walking track, and a football stadium.

He expressed his gratitude to the Lt Governor for allocating Rs 960 crore under the Gramodaya Yojana for the development of rural Delhi, based on requests from villagers.

Also present at the event were MLA Neelam, Najafgarh District President Raj Sharma, Zone Chairperson Savita Sharma, Deputy Chairman Banke Pehlwan, and regional officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

He further shared his satisfaction in reporting that developmental works are ongoing not only in Najafgarh but also in areas like Narela, Palla, Bijwasan, Mehrauli, and Chhatarpur.

In addition to the stadium, the Rs 14 crore development package also includes the repair of 102 small lanes, he said.

Sachdeva emphasised the importance of cleanliness, saying it is the responsibility of all citizens.

He urged people to report any issues to their local councillor, MLA, or MP, and to stop littering and using plastic.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat noted that the reconstruction of the new stadium is a part of that ongoing process.

She affirmed the commitment to maintaining the public’s trust under the leadership of Sachdeva and CM Gupta.

MLA Neelam said that Delhi’s condition had deteriorated over the last 10 years, but the people wisely voted for a change.

She thanked Sachdeva for restoring faith among the people and bringing the BJP to power in the MCD as well.

Amit Kharkhari stated that credit for establishing the first-ever triple-engine government in Delhi goes to Sachdeva.

--IANS

rch/pgh