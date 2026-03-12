Delhi govt advises citizens against panic buying of fuels

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Delhi government on Thursday advised citizens to avoid panic buying of LPG, petrol, diesel, and PNG in the wake of rumours swirling around the Iran conflict, assuring availability of adequate stocks.

Residents are advised to refrain from panic buying or hoarding and are urged to ignore baseless rumours regarding disruptions in the fuel supply chain, said an official statement.

Enforcement teams are conducting rigorous inspections to curb black-marketing and hoarding, it said.

A strict vigil is being maintained to prevent the diversion of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial use in restaurants and eateries. The government is also making necessary arrangements to ensure the regulated supply of commercial LPG in due course, said the statement.

The government said that Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has confirmed that domestic PNG supply remains stable, with natural gas allocation continuing to prioritise domestic and transport sector (CNG) consumers.

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have also reassured that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel, and domestic LPG are available, ensuring the supply chain operates seamlessly.

The government informed that the minimum interval for LPG refill bookings has been revised from 21 days to 25 days. Despite this revision, consumers are receiving refills within an average of two to three days from the date of booking.

To streamline the process, the government encourages the use of digital platforms for bookings.

For instance, if a cylinder was delivered on February 1, 2026, the subsequent booking can be placed on or after February 26, 2026. Consumers can avail of multiple booking options, including web portals, SMS, IVRS, missed-call services, and WhatsApp, eliminating the need to visit gas agencies physically.

The Department of Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs has deployed field officers to facilitate hassle-free bookings and ensure compliance.

The government once again appeals to the public to remain assured of fuel availability and avoid any panic-driven purchases, said the statement.

--IANS

rch/pgh