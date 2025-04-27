Delhi: Fire breaks out at jhuggi cluster in Rohini

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at a jhuggi near Shri Niketan Apartment in Sector 17 of Rohini in the national capital on Sunday.

Visuals from the site showed billowing black clouds of smoke.

A total of 20 fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire upon receiving information. No casualties have been reported.

Further details awaited.

Meanwhile, at 42.1 degrees Celsius, the national capital on Saturday recorded its highest day temperature in April in last three years, according to the India Meterological Department.

The Met Department has also forecast a rise in temperature in the coming days in the national capital. (ANI)

