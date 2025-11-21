Delhi: Electro Magnetic Board discusses jointness in electronic warfare

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) Enforcing jointness and integration in the fields of Electronic Warfare figured prominently at the Annual Meeting of Joint Electro Magnetic Board (JEMB) held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations) Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha in Delhi, an official said on Friday.

The meeting of the (JEMB), a Sub Committee of Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), was conducted on Thursday to achieve synergy in Joint Operations by the three Services, said a Defence Ministry statement.

The meeting covered multiple agendas, including enforcing Jointness and Integration in the fields of Electronic Warfare, EMI/ EMC, CUAS Ops, Harnessing Emerging Technologies and Spectrum Management.

The event witnessed the demonstration of the Electromagnetic Battlespace Management System to ensure efficient exploitation of the spectrum at the Tactical Battlefield Area (TBA).

Technical News Letter (TNL) 2025, a vital document which talks about future technologies that have the potential to revolutionise modern warfare, was released during the event, said the statement.

In his address, Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha acknowledged the efforts of the Services in the successful conduct of Operation Sindoor and subsequent joint training exercises conducted to incorporate the lessons learnt.

He also appreciated the progress being achieved in various niche technology domains by concerted efforts by Defence PSUs, Industry Partners and Academia, reinforcing the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Aatmanirbharta.

On November 10, a Security Synergy Seminar on ‘A Whole-of-Nation Approach (WoNA) to Counter Future Conflicts’ was organised at Jaipur Military Station under the aegis of Sapta Shakti Command, in collaboration with the Centre for Land Warfare Studies (CLAWS), New Delhi.

Conceptualised by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander, South-Western Command, the two-day seminar aimed to foster synergy between the Indian Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, civil administration, academia and industry towards developing a unified national security framework.

In his inaugural address, Lt. Gen Singh highlighted that the current global environment is extremely turbulent, marked by volatility, uncertainty and shifting power dynamics.

Citing examples of recent global conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars, the senior army officer noted that “apart from the military, the economic, civil infrastructure, citizens, information and cyber were equally targeted with impunity in these wars.”

--IANS

rch/dan