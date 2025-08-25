Delhi e-bus fleet to touch 6,000 by year-end: Transport Minister

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Monday that the city will have nearly 6,000 electric buses in operation by the end of this year.

Participating in clean transport summit and future of clean and sustainable mobility, the Minister said Delhi will require around 7,000-8,000 electric buses, which will cater to the city’s transport needs.

“Through route rationalisation and effective deployment, we will be able to meet Delhi’s mobility requirements efficiently without unnecessary fleet expansion,” he said.

“When I assumed office, Delhi had around 400 electric buses. Today, the fleet has grown to over 3,400, and by the end of this year, we will have nearly 6,000 electric buses in operation,” he said.

“Our mission is clear—we will strengthen charging infrastructure, expand electric public transport, and make Delhi a model city for EV adoption,” he said.

The exclusive session attended by the Minister also featured an international dialogue with Audun Garberg, Vice Director and Head of the Climate Department, Oslo (Norway).

The Minister acknowledged that charging infrastructure remains the biggest challenge, especially in a densely populated city like Delhi.

He emphasised the government’s strategy of partnering with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), local bodies, and private stakeholders to create accessible charging points across the city.

Plans are also underway to develop facilities under flyovers and in outer Delhi in partnership with private parties to strengthen the EV charging infrastructure, he said.

“People often ask — where will I charge my vehicle? That is the most critical question we must answer. We are working seriously to ensure that Delhi residents have easy and reliable access to EV charging,” Singh added.

The Minister also reiterated Delhi’s commitment to scaling up electric buses and improving last-mile connectivity. He specifically highlighted the role of smaller ‘Devi Buses’, which are already reaching areas previously underserved by public transport.

“We have taken our EV buses to localities where buses never reached earlier. By deploying smaller EV buses for last-mile connectivity, we have delivered direct benefits to the common people,” Singh said.

He also confirmed that Delhi’s EV Policy has been extended until February next year, with a revised Delhi EV Policy 2.0 in the works.

“As far as the EV Policy is concerned, it has been extended till February. We will seek public opinion, and the suggestions we receive will be incorporated into the policy,” he said. The new policy will focus on charging networks, industry collaboration, vehicle scrappage, and public participation.

On the international front, Singh welcomed the opportunity to learn from global best practices. Referring to the dialogue with Oslo, he said: “Friendship means helping each other grow. Delhi and Oslo can learn from each other’s successes and challenges. This dialogue will set the Delhi-Oslo Smart Transport DOSTI Initiative, showing how cities can learn together to combat climate change and build smarter mobility systems.”

Audun Garberg shared insights from Oslo’s EV journey, particularly the city’s early push for public charging since 2006, its toll reforms to incentivise EVs, and its focus on heavy-duty vehicle electrification.

He underlined that Delhi’s efforts in expanding bus electrification and charging infrastructure could provide valuable lessons for European cities as well.

