Delhi Crime Branch busts LPG hoarding racket in Ranhola; 459 cylinders seized

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) In a major enforcement action under the Essential Commodities Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Thursday unearthed an illegal operation involving the hoarding and misuse of LPG cylinders in the Ranhola area of Outer Delhi. A total of 459 empty gas cylinders, including 175 Bharat Petroleum and 284 Indane cylinders, were seized during the raid.

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According to officials, the operation was carried out by the Western Range-I (WR-I) unit of the Crime Branch based on specific and credible Intelligence inputs. The raid exposed a large-scale illegal practice of unauthorised storage and alleged black marketing of LPG cylinders, highlighting deliberate misuse of the LPG distribution system.

In view of concerns regarding a perceived shortage of LPG, despite government assurances of adequate supply, a dedicated team was constituted to identify and act against hoarders. The team, led by Inspector Pradeep, comprised several officers, including Sub-Inspectors Dharmendra, Naresh Kumar, and Mohit Batan, along with other personnel, under the close supervision of ACP Raj Kumar.

Acting swiftly on the Intelligence received, the team conducted a coordinated raid at HP Balaji Gas Agency located on Nilothi Road in Village Ranhola. During the operation, the agency owner, Susheel Kumar Singhal, was found allegedly involved in the illegal hoarding of LPG cylinders. The Food Supply Officer (FSO), Jag Pravesh, was immediately called to the spot and initiated necessary legal action as per prescribed procedures.

The seized cylinders were subsequently handed over on superdari to Sanjay Kumar Mehta, Sales Area Manager of Hindustan Petroleum Gas, following due process. A case has been registered under FIR No. 62/2026 at the Crime Branch police station under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and Section 61(2) of the BNS. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Police officials revealed that the accused, being the owner of an LPG agency, allegedly misused his position to accumulate a large stock of commercial LPG cylinders without authorisation. It is suspected that he intended to create artificial scarcity by withholding supply and later selling the cylinders in the open market at inflated prices for wrongful gain.

The illegal stock was reportedly kept under the guise of regular inventory to evade detection, indicating a well-planned and systematic operation.

Susheel Kumar Singhal, a resident of Nihal Vihar and currently residing in Ambika Vihar, Delhi, owns and operates the HP Balaji Gas Agency.

Officials stated that the action reflects the Delhi Police’s continued commitment to curbing illegal activities such as hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities. They added that strict action will continue against offenders to ensure fair distribution and protect public interest.

--IANS

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