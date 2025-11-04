Delhi Crime Branch busts interstate fake currency racket, three arrested

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled a major Fake Indian Currency Note (FICN) syndicate operating across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, arresting three key members and recovering counterfeit currency worth Rs 3.24 lakh along with a large consignment of unfinished notes and printing equipment, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Rakesh Arora and Ravi Arora — both residents of Shahjahanpur and Delhi — and Vivek Kumar Maurya from Shahjahanpur, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the operation.

Police said the racket had been circulating forged notes in Delhi, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

A sustained surveillance operation led by the Central Range team began after inputs developed by ASI Deepak Kumar suggested an organised group was printing and distributing fake notes.

A case was registered at the Crime Branch under Sections 179/180 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The first breakthrough came when a team arrested Rakesh Arora near North Gate Mall in Delhi and seized Rs 1 lakh in fake Rs 500 notes.

His questioning led officers to Shahjahanpur, where Ravi Arora was held with Rs 17,500 worth of counterfeit currency and additional incriminating material.

Based on disclosures and bank trail analysis, the team traced financial links to accounts used by the syndicate.

With the assistance of local police, a raid was conducted at a rented accommodation in Shahjahanpur, where Vivek Maurya was caught allegedly printing fake currency using a computer and printer setup.

Officers recovered 122 sheets of unfinished notes, chemicals, printing material, mobile phones, and documents, including a PAN card and a passbook used in the racket.

Police said the accused are habitual offenders.

Maurya has multiple past cases, including a previous fake currency case, and Ravi Arora has been booked earlier for attempted murder.

"The operation reflects unwavering commitment, intelligence-led policing, and day-and-night field efforts by the team raiding multiple locations across Delhi, Bareilly, and Shahjahanpur, ensuring total disruption of the criminal network," said DCP Vikram Singh.

Further arrests and recoveries are expected as the probe continues.

--IANS

