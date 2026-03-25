Delhi: Crime Branch busts illegal LPG racket, seizes 183 cylinders in Sangam Vihar

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal LPG operations, the Delhi Police Crime Branch (ANTF) has seized 183 Indane gas cylinders from multiple godowns in Sangam Vihar, uncovering a significant hoarding and illegal refilling racket. Four accused, all registered delivery personnel of an authorised LPG agency, have been taken into custody.

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Acting on specific and credible Intelligence, the Crime Branch conducted coordinated raids at three rented premises in the L Block area of Sangam Vihar, South Delhi. The operation, supervised by ACP Satendra Mohan, resulted in the recovery of 154 filled and 29 empty cylinders along with refilling equipment, exposing serious violations of safety norms and regulatory guidelines.

The accused – Sher Singh (35), Suraj Parihar (36), Raghu Raj Singh (53), and Jitender Sharma (39) – were found illegally storing cylinders meant for daily distribution and transferring LPG from filled cylinders into empty ones using iron pipes, iron pokers, and weighing scales. The illicitly-filled cylinders were then sold in the open market at higher rates, generating undue profits.

“The operation highlights a deliberate misuse of the LPG distribution system, exploiting the ongoing public concern over cylinder shortages,” said DCP/ANTF Rahool Alwal.

Recoveries from the raids included: First Premises: 58 filled and 7 empty cylinders; 2 iron pipes, 1 iron poker, and 1 electronic weighing scale (accused: Sher Singh and Suraj Parihar)

Second Premises: 59 filled and 7 empty cylinders; 3 iron pipes, 1 iron poker, and 1 electronic weighing scale (accused: Raghu Raj Singh)

Third Premises: 37 filled and 15 empty cylinders; 1 iron pipe, 1 iron poker, and 1 electronic weighing scale (accused: Jitender Sharma)

The modus operandi involved careful extraction of 1–2 kg of LPG from each cylinder, which was then transferred into empty cylinders before being sold in the market. All four accused are registered delivery personnel of an authorised Indane LPG agency, responsible for distribution in Sangam Vihar.

A case has been registered under Sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and Section 125/3(5) BNS at the Crime Branch Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

The Delhi Police has assured that such actions will continue to ensure lawful distribution of essential commodities and prevent exploitation of residents.

--IANS

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