Delhi Crime Branch arrests wanted accused in Keshav Puram attempt to murder case

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 27-year-old man wanted in an attempt to murder case related to a firing incident in north Delhi’s Keshav Puram, officials said on Friday.

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The accused, identified as Zishan Ahmad Idrishi, a resident of B-Block in Keshav Puram, had been absconding after allegedly opening fire along with his associates during an incident on the night of Diwali last year

According to police, the case was registered as FIR No. 583/25 under Sections 109(1)/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 27 of the Arms Act, 1959 at the Keshav Puram Police Station. The firing left Bhanu Kumar injured and triggered panic in the locality.

Non-bailable warrants had also been issued against the accused by the court as he was evading arrest and frequently changing hideouts.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of the Crime Branch’s WR-I unit conducted a raid in the Chand Nagar area of Tilak Nagar and apprehended Idrishi on March 19.

The operation was carried out by a team led by Inspector Anil Malik and comprising SI Anshu Kadiyan, W/ASI Narender Kaur, HC Sandeep Yadav, HC Parveen, HC Naveen and Constable Krishan under the supervision of ACP Raj Kumar.

Police said the accused has a criminal history and had earlier been involved in multiple cases in the city. In 2020, he was arrested in a case registered at Sagarpur Police Station under Sections 307, 506, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act for allegedly opening fire on a complainant along with two associates.

He was also arrested in a snatching case registered at the Punjabi Bagh Police Station in 2022.

Officials said further investigation into the case is underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Harsh Indora said the operation reflects the Crime Branch’s continued efforts to track down criminals and ensure law enforcement across the national capital.

He added that the police remain committed to ensuring that offenders do not evade the legal process and that strict action will continue against those involved in violent crimes.

--IANS

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