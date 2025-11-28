Delhi: Crime Branch arrests habitual offender with 68 cases, cracks snatching incident involving NRI woman

New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a notorious repeat offender with 68 criminal involvements, securing a major breakthrough in a high-profile snatching case targeting an NRI woman earlier this year, the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Tarun alias Gadam Wala, a resident of Aman Vihar, had been on the run for over seven months and was declared an absconder by a city court.

According to officials, the arrest was made by the Western Range-I team of the Crime Branch following specific inputs received on November 24.

Tarun, a listed Bad Character (BC) of PS Aman Vihar, had managed to evade multiple police teams after being implicated in a snatching incident involving a woman visiting Delhi from California.

The case, registered under FIR No. 508/2025 at Karol Bagh police station, pertains to an incident on April 5 when the complainant was returning after withdrawing cash from a PNB ATM on Padam Singh Road.

“On April 5, 2025 at about 11:50 a.m., after withdrawing money from PNB ATM, Padam Singh Road, two unidentified boys on a black scooty snatched her gold chain (approx. 15 grams) and fled towards Ganga Mandir Marg. She raised an alarm, but they escaped,” the police said in iots press note.

“During investigation, co-accused Rahul (driver) was arrested and recovery of the scooty and gold chain were affected. However, his associate Tarun alias Gadam Wala had been absconding since the incident,” it said.

A team led by Inspector Mahipal and supervised by ACP Satendra Mohan, acting on secret information and technical surveillance, tracked Tarun to Aman Vihar and apprehended him without incident.

During interrogation, police said, Tarun confessed to being the pillion rider who snatched the chain.

He revealed that Rahul had stolen the scooty used in the crime and that he received Rs 6,000 as his share after the chain was sold. He also told investigators that he is a drug user and committed the crime to fund his addiction. Tarun had been released from jail in January 2025 after serving time in another snatching case.

Police records show the accused has been involved in 68 cases related to snatching, theft, burglary, robbery, and Arms Act violations.

“His capture marks a major success in ongoing efforts to curb repeat offenders and strengthen public safety,” said DCP Harsh Indora.

--IANS

sas/mr