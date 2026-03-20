Delhi court orders surgery for Tahir Hussain within 15 days

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A Delhi court has directed the authorities to ensure that former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, an accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case, undergoes surgery for an inguinal hernia within 15 days.

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Additional Sessions Judge, Sameer Bajpai, of the Karkardooma Courts, while hearing Hussain’s plea seeking interim bail on medical grounds, ordered the Delhi Police to facilitate the required surgical procedure and ensure that he receives proper post-operative care both in the hospital and subsequently in jail.

Hussain is facing prosecution under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for his alleged role in the conspiracy behind the communal violence that broke out in North-East Delhi in February 2020.

In his latest application, Hussain sought interim bail citing medical grounds, submitting that he requires urgent surgical intervention which cannot be adequately provided within the jail hospital.

Earlier, the court had issued notice on his plea and sought responses from the Delhi Police and jail authorities, directing them to furnish a detailed report on his medical condition.

In its order, the court directed the authorities to ensure that the surgery is conducted within the stipulated time frame and that adequate medical care is provided during the recovery period.

Hussain’s regular bail plea in the case has earlier been rejected, with the court observing that the allegations against him are prima facie true.

He is also an accused in other cases linked to the riots, including the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, in which he has been denied bail by the Delhi High Court. The trial court has already framed charges against him and other accused persons under various penal provisions, including those relating to murder and criminal conspiracy.

--IANS

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