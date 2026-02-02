Delhi court orders supply of chargesheet to accused in BMW accident case

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday directed that a copy of the chargesheet be supplied to the accused, Gaganpreet Kaur, in the high-profile Dhaula Kuan BMW road accident case, which claimed the life of a senior Finance Ministry officer.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Ankit Garg passed the order after Gaganpreet Kaur appeared before the Patiala House Court pursuant to a summons issued earlier. The matter has been listed for scrutiny of documents on February 20.

The court had, on January 23, taken cognisance of the charge sheet filed by the Delhi Police and summoned the accused.

While taking cognisance, the magistrate had observed: “I have perused the charge sheet and the documents annexed with the charge sheet. It prima facie discloses commission of offence. I take cognisance of the offence. Let summons be issued to the accused for the next date of hearing.”

The charge sheet has been filed under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281, 125B and 238A of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to the prosecution, the accident occurred on September 14, 2025, in the Dhaula Kuan area, when the BMW car allegedly driven by Gaganpreet Kaur rammed into a motorcycle, resulting in the death of Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Navjot Singh, and causing grievous injuries to his wife.

Delhi Police, in its submissions on the point of cognisance, claimed that the accident took place due to the fault of the accused and that she deliberately took the injured victim to a distant hospital, leading to a loss of the crucial “golden hour”.

The charge sheet noted that the victim could have been saved with timely medical intervention. However, instead of being taken to nearby hospitals such as AIIMS or the Army Base Hospital, which were around 10–15 minutes away, the victim was taken to Nulife Hospital in North Delhi, approximately 23 minutes from the accident site, resulting in a fatal delay, police said.

The CCTV footage collected during the investigation has also been relied upon by the prosecution to establish the sequence of events following the crash.

