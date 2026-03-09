Delhi court grants bail to Sharjeel Imam with strict ban on media, social media (Ld)

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) A court here on Monday granted interim bail to student activist Sharjeel Imam, who is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the 2020 North-East Delhi riots “larger conspiracy” case, to attend his younger brother’s wedding and take care of his ailing mother.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai of the Karkardooma Courts allowed Imam’s plea and granted him interim bail for 10 days, from March 20 to March 30, subject to strict conditions, including a prohibition on interacting with the media or using social media.

Imam, who has remained in custody for more than five years, had sought interim bail for six weeks to make arrangements for the wedding ceremonies of his younger brother and to spend time with his ailing mother.

Allowing limited relief, the court directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties of the like amount. Imposing conditions on the temporary release, the court said, “During the interim bail period, the applicant shall not contact media and will also not use social media.”

It further directed that the Imam shall “only meet his family members, relatives and friends and nobody else” during the period of interim bail. The court also barred him from contacting any witness or any person connected with the case and directed him to provide his mobile number to the investigating officer and keep it active during the interim bail period.

Additionally, the judge directed that “during the interim bail period, the applicant (Imam) shall remain at his home or at the places where the ceremonies of marriage as mentioned by him will take place.”

He has also been directed to surrender before the Superintendent of the Prison of the concerned jail on the evening of March 30.

In his application, Imam stated that he is the groom’s sole sibling and that there was no one else available to assist with managing the wedding arrangements.

Imam’s counsel further submitted that his younger brother is currently the primary caregiver for their ailing mother, and that he wished to spend time with her and support the family during the wedding period.

The prosecution opposed the plea, contending that the presence of the accused was not indispensable for the marriage ceremonies and that the arrangements for the wedding had already been finalised by family members.

The prosecution further submitted that Imam’s mother was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj and there was no emergent medical condition requiring his interim release.

According to the Imam's application, the Mehndi ceremony is scheduled for March 22, followed by the Haldi function on March 24, while the Nikah will take place on March 25 at Hyatt Regency in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. The wedding reception is scheduled for March 28 at the family residence in Kako, Jehanabad district of Bihar.

Imam is among several student activists who have been booked under the UAPA and various provisions of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 North-East Delhi riots.

According to the Delhi Police, the violence was not a spontaneous outbreak but the culmination of a premeditated conspiracy involving mobilisation, road blockades and coordinated protests aimed at disrupting normal life and drawing international attention during the visit of then US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court dismissed the bail pleas of Imam and co-accused Umar Khalid in the case, holding that the prosecution material, taken cumulatively and at face value, disclosed reasonable grounds for believing that the accusations against them were prima facie true, thereby attracting the statutory embargo on bail under Section 43D(5) of the UAPA.

