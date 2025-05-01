Delhi court disposes application of Raghav Chadha seeking monitoring of investigation in DJB vandalism case

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday disposed of an application seeking monitoring of the investigation in the Delhi Jal Board vandalism case. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha had moved an application for monitoring the further investigation into the incident that took place in 2020.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Paras Dalal disposed of the application after noting the clarification from Delhi Police and submissions made by the counsel for Raghav Chadha.

The Delhi police clarified that no further investigation is going on. Counsel for Raghav Chadha submitted that he does not wish to press the application further, and after noting these facts, the court disposed of the application.

This case was registered following a complaint filed by AAP MP Raghav Chadha in 2020. Later on, he filed a plea for monitoring of the probe.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Yogender Chandolia, party leader Adesh Gupta and others are named accused in the case.

This case has been recently transferred to the Special MP/MLA Court, as Yogender Chandolia is a sitting Member of Parliament (MP).

Advocate Prashant Manchanda appeared for complainant Raghav Chadha.

The Delhi police had filed a charge sheet under sections 188, 269, 147, 148, 149, 427, and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, as well as section 3 of the Pandemic Act. (ANI)

